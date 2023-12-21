UPDATE: ‘Interpersonal conflict’ suspected in killing of school bursar Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Jermaine Roberts was killed on Wednesday as he was leaving school in Hanover.

Preliminary inquiries into Wednesday’s killing of 35-year-old Jermaine Roberts, a school bursar of Pitfour in St James, suggest the shooting may have stemmed from an “interpersonal conflict”.

The police have also confirmed that the principal of a high school in Hanover has been taken into police custody as investigations intensify into the shooting death of Roberts as he was leaving Hopewell High School in his motor vehicle on Wednesday.

The police said the tragic incident occurred on the school’s premises at approximately 3:20pm.

Roberts was attacked by an unidentified individual who witnesses described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a floral ‘hoodie’. He was shot as he was leaving the school premises in his vehicle.

During the incident, a school principal was injured and taken to the hospital.

However, he has since been taken into police custody after being treated and released.

The police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.

Persons may share information with Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB tipline at 811, or the nearest police station.

