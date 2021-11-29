UPDATE: JUTC drivers back on the job after several hours on strike | Loop Jamaica

Employees of the Jamaica Urban Transit (JUTC) company who went on strike on Monday after one of their colleague was arrested by police over the weekend, have resumed duties.

Cecil Thoms, Corporate Communications Manager of the state-owned company, said workers have since returned to work following a meeting between JUTC and the police high command.

“Management of the JUTC and police commissioner held a meeting and as result workers have decided to resume duties,” Thoms told Loop News.

Reports are that a JUTC driver was taken into custody on Friday after he reportedly failed to follow instructions to move his vehicle from a particular spot in the downtown area.

Thoms however sought to provide more details on the incident.

He explained that a policeman parked his private car in a layby at North Parade downtown and the bus came into the lay by behind the vehicle that was being driven by the policeman.

Reports are that the policeman wanted to reverse and told the driver to reverse. However, the driver refused as it has been outlined that as part of policy they should not reverse buses in the layby because it is dangerous as commuters can get crushed.

Reports are that the driver was arrested for not following instructions given by the police.

Drivers of the JUTC said they are hoping that police high command will also look at the broader issue that they claim is ‘constant abuse’ been meted out to JUTC members by some police

A video of the incident has since been posted on social media showing a group of police removing the driver from a bus.

Commuters could be heard raising questions about why the driver was being removed from the bus.