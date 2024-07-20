Update: Man on most wanted list among two shot dead

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Update: Man on most wanted list among two shot dead
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Wanted man faked death, held wake in Ja before deadly shootout

Man held after deadly machete attack; linked to 2 feuds in a week

Tavares-Finson urges IC Chairman to clarify remarks regarding director

Fred the Great shines with Foster, but Roman steals the show

Duckett and Brook push England to big lead against West Indies

Ready for Rum Fest, rain and shine!

Update: Man on most wanted list among 2 shot dead in shootout

Lyles warms up for Olympics by setting PB of 9.81 seconds in London

Nickisha Pryce sets new national 400m record, world lead in London

Two gunmen fatally shot, cop injured in St Catherine shootout

Saturday Jul 20

25°C
Jamaica News

Two cops injured, three guns seized

Loop News

10 hrs ago

One of St Catherine’s top five most wanted men who was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Wanted Wednesday and a person of interest were fatally shot during a joint police/military operation in Bog Walk on Saturday, July 20. 

Dead are: Peter Davis otherwise called ‘Devil’, who was wanted for murder; and 27-year-old  Tavani Benjamin. 

Reports from the law enforcers are that about 5:10 am, members of the island’s security forces were conducting a targeted raid in the area.  Upon arrival at the location, the lawmen were met with gunfire.

The lawmen took evaisive  action and returned fire. Two police officers were shot and injured in the process.

The gunmen attempted to escape in the community and were intercepted by other members of the team when they were shot.

Three 9mm pistols were seized during the incident.

The injured police officers and the gunmen were transported to the hospital where the police were admitted for treatmnent and the gunmen were pronounced dead. 

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) is investigating. 

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was informed of the incident

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Wanted man faked death, held wake in Ja before deadly shootout

Jamaica News

Man held after deadly machete attack; linked to 2 feuds in a week

Jamaica News

Tavares-Finson urges IC Chairman to clarify remarks regarding director

More From

Paris Charge

Lyles warms up for Olympics by setting PB of 9.81 seconds in London

LONDON (AP) — Heading into the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles has never been faster.
The American world champion warmed up for the Paris Games by setting a personal best in the 100 metres at Saturday’s

See also

Jamaica News

JPS customers told to expect estimated bills for June to July period

Company apologies to customers, blames Beryl

Sport

USA thrash Jamaica 9-0 at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz faced a harsh start at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Mexico, enduring a 9-0 defeat by defending champions, the United States on Friday night.
The Jam

Jamaica News

Two gunmen fatally shot, cop injured in St Catherine shootout

Firearm seized during the clamp down

Sport

Nickisha Pryce sets new national 400m record, world lead in London

Jamaican champion Nickisha Pryce set a new national record of 48.57 seconds to win the women’s 400m on Saturday at the London Diamond League, reclaiming the world lead from American Sydney McLaughlin-

Jamaica News

Some ups and downs of tourism locally since Hurricane Beryl

President of the Jamaica Association of Villas and Apartments (JAVA), Vana Taylor, is hopeful for a swift return to normalcy among the association’s membership in view of some cancellations of booking

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols