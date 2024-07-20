Update: Man on most wanted list among two shot dead

One of St Catherine’s top five most wanted men who was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Wanted Wednesday and a person of interest were fatally shot during a joint police/military operation in Bog Walk on Saturday, July 20.

Dead are: Peter Davis otherwise called ‘Devil’, who was wanted for murder; and 27-year-old Tavani Benjamin.

Reports from the law enforcers are that about 5:10 am, members of the island’s security forces were conducting a targeted raid in the area. Upon arrival at the location, the lawmen were met with gunfire.

The lawmen took evaisive action and returned fire. Two police officers were shot and injured in the process.

The gunmen attempted to escape in the community and were intercepted by other members of the team when they were shot.

Three 9mm pistols were seized during the incident.

The injured police officers and the gunmen were transported to the hospital where the police were admitted for treatmnent and the gunmen were pronounced dead.

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) is investigating.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was informed of the incident