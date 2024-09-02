UPDATE: Manchester fatal crash scene; cop ‘critical’, young son dead

A male student of Christiana Leased Primary and Infant School died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning.

The child was being driven to school by his mother who is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) when the crash occurred.

The policewoman has been admitted in hospital in critical condition.

Head of the JCF’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie, confirmed the developments.

Preliminary reports are that about 7am, the woman was driving a Honda Fit motorcar with her son as a passenger along the Sedburgh main road when there was a collision with a Range Rover motor vehicle.

The policewoman and her son sustained multiple injuries.

They were both assisted to the Percy Junor Hhospital, where the boy was pronounced dead and his mother was hospitalised.

The Jamaica Police Federation has since made an urgent request for blood donations for the female police officer.

The federation said the police constable is admitted at the Percy Junior Hospital, and is in urgent need of blood.

“Kindly donate blood at the National Blood Bank or any blood receivable location island-wide, and take the receipt to the Percy Junior Hospital or any blood receivable location island-wide,” the federation urged its members.