UPDATE: Ministry gives staff assurances after meeting with NUPW Loop Barbados

[Update: 9 pm, Monday, February 13, 2023]

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has promised its staff that they are listening to their complaints and relief is on the way.

A press release with assurances was issued tonight.

[Update: 4:20 pm, Monday, February 13, 2023]

“What about the other staff members? What about us?”

This was the question posed by worried and upset Ministry of Education staff after the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training met with employees from the Exams Department. It was reported that the outcome of that meeting is the Exams Department will be relocated.

Annoyed, one employee under anonymity told Loop News, “You [the Permanent Secretary] only met with staff of Exams Department. She is moving them to the Main Conference Room.” With a loud stupse, she asked, “So what about the rest of us?”

Deputy General Secretary for the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Wayne Walrond confirmed that the union met with the Permanent Secretary today to discuss the staff’s grievances and complaints. He also confirmed that the mold was a top complaint from members.

[Update: 11:15 am, Monday, February 13, 2023]

Staff remains off the job at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training in Bridgetown, but a meeting has been called with the Permanent Secretary (PS).

Loop understands that the meeting with the PS is not with all staff. The PS is reportedly meeting only with the Exam staff and not the other staff members.

[Original story: 10:35 am, Monday, February 13, 2023]

Staff of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training are refusing to go back into the buildings at the Constitution Road location for fear of falling ill.

The staff members have been off the job from 9am, today, Monday, February 13, 2023.

she can’t breathe and her voice is gone

Speaking under anonymity, one employee told Loop News, “We are withholding our labour because we do not feel safe.”

She said that the straw that has broken the camel’s back today is, “all over the building has mold”.

Fearing for their health, she said that they had to watch one of their own work colleagues be rushed for medical care. “An asthmatic staff member had to go off for medical care because she can’t breathe and her voice is gone.” The affected worker is employed in the Secondary department.

She said for many “it’s just too much”.

According to the employee, they have been complaining about the environmental hazard and health challenge for some time to no avail.

