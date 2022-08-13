UPDATE: Missing correctional officer found dead Loop Jamaica

UPDATE: Missing correctional officer found dead
UPDATE: Missing correctional officer found dead

Briscoe was moonlighting as a taxi operator at time of death — Edgerton Newman

Loop News

40 minutes ago

The police made a grisly discovery of the body of missing correctional officer Shannon ‘David’ Briscoe, 38, in a gully in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, on Saturday.

Briscoe, who is from Seaview Gardens, has been missing since August 11.

He worked at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston.

Briscoe’s car was found in Trench Town, western Kingston on Friday, while his bank card was found in an ATM in downtown Kingston.

He was last seen about 5pm on August 11, en route to Half-Way-Tree and Seaview Gardens.

According to Egeton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Briscoe was moonlighting as a taxi operator at the time of his death.

Newman said Briscoe had an “official” taxi.

The president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services also said that 36 taxi operators have been killed since the start of the year.

