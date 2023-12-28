UPDATE: Missing teen back home Loop Jamaica

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom
Venezuela hold military exercises as British warship heads to Guyana
11-year-old boy drowns in Rio Cobre
Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in EPL this season
Police link ‘Clans’ gang to at least 800 murders
Tottenham outplayed in 4-2 loss at Brighton to damage top-four hopes
Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village
Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman
Product manager pushes super apps to support financial inclusion
India crash to defeat inside 3 days of first test against South Africa
Annaleice Jones
Sixteen-year-old Annaleice Jones of Tenth Street, Kingston 12, who was reported missing since December 26, has returned.
The police said she in good health.
Deadly argument over Christmas gifts as US teen kills older sister
UPDATE: Missing teen back home
Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village
The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from
Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom
The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament
Woman dies, daughter injured in St Ann crash
A woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Moneague, St Ann, on Tuesday night.
Her daughter is also nursing injuries as a result of the crash.
The decea
Sagicor stands firm on iCreate receivership
Sagicor Investments has clarified its recent decision to appoint a receiver and manager for the distressed digital agency, emphasising that the primary objective is to ensure the full repayment of the
KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas
In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene
Owner of bike spots man on ‘stolen’ vehicle; suspect arrested
A young man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after the owner of a motorcycle spotted him driving his bike, which the owner had securely parked in a plaza.
The accused, Chevan Walt