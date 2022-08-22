UPDATE: Noel Maitland to return to court later today Loop Jamaica

A bail application for Constable Noel Maitland, the cop boyfriend of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, was rescheduled for later today after the matter was called up in the St Andrew Parish Court in the morning.

It was rescheduled to allow the prosecution time to make disclosure to Maitland’s lawyers so they would be able to properly make their case.

The Crown, which is concerned about the safety of witnesses, wants to review materials and make submissions to the defence.

The police constable, who is charged with murder, has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen at Maitland’s New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13. Her disappearance sparked massive protest by people alleging the police were dragging their feet with the matter.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing. Her body is yet to be recovered.