UPDATE: Police High Command responds to latest prisoner escape Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
UPDATE: Police High Command responds to latest prisoner escape Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Airbnb guest rented room then tied up and robbed homeowner in Georgia

Teen ‘couple’ dies from motorcycle crash in Portland

Drought affects number of ships allowed through Panama Canal

Sections of major roadway in Westmoreland to be closed on Sunday

UPDATE: Police High Command responds to latest prisoner escape

Jailed Maldives’ ex-leader now in house arrest after his party wins

Suspect in rape, killing of 9-year-old girl in St Ann escapes custody

Complaints re garbage collection issues declining – McKenzie

Apple to fix software problems blamed for new phone over heating

Six-year-old boy killed by gunmen in dad’s vehicle in St Andrew

Sunday Oct 01

27?C
Jamaica News

Cops who were guarding suspect at St Ann’s Bay Hospital already off frontline duty

Loop News

2 hrs ago

The broken handcuffs left behind by escapee Troy Ellis at St Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann on Saturday night, still attached to the hospital bed which he occupied. The rape and murder suspect is now on the run.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Police High Command has confirmed that the man who was under police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital following the rape and murder of 9 year old Talia Thomson of Discovery Bay in St Ann last week, has escaped custody.

The escapee is 27-year old Troy Ellis of a Fortland Road, Discovery Bay, St Ann address. The police said he was formally charged with rape and murder.

In a release on Sunday, the high command said the circumstances of Ellis’ escape are now the subject of a major investigation by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

However, the high command said it was confirmed that Ellis was seen making his escape at approximately 10:35 pm on Saturday, September 30.

Troy Ellis… the escapee.

It said since then all available resources from the St Ann Police Division have been deployed in efforts to recapture him.

The statement said Ellis is carrying several serious wounds that were inflicted to his face and other sections of his upper body.

The high command said two members of the constabulary who were on guard at the time of Ellis’ escape, have been removed from frontline duty with immediate effect, and a full report on the development is expected to be submitted to the commissioner of police by the end of the day.

Residents in the immediate environs of the St Ann’s Bay Hospital or anyone else with information about the whereabouts of Ellis are being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police at 119, to Crime Stop at 311, or to the NIB Tip Line at 811.

The police said residents should expect to see a heavy police presence in the space, and they are being asked to cooperate with the authorities.

Persons are also being reminded that harbouring a felon is a crime.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Airbnb guest rented room then tied up and robbed homeowner in Georgia

Jamaica News

Teen ‘couple’ dies from motorcycle crash in Portland

World News

Drought affects number of ships allowed through Panama Canal

More From

Jamaica News

Vendor shot dead at Kingston Craft Market identified

The vendor who was attacked and shot in Kingston Craft Market has died.
She has been identified as 53-year-old Audrey Hinds, former president of the Craft Market Association and resident of Bogna C

See also

Sport

JEI National Esports League Grand Finals ignite the Mona campus

The University of the West Indies Mona campus in St Andrew was ablaze with anticipation as the Jamaica Esports Initiative (JEI) National Esports League Grand Finals approached its thrilling conclusion

Jamaica News

Granddad, grandson, friends arrested for burglary in St Elizabeth

The police have arrested four persons who were reportedly breaking into a house in Black River in St Elizabeth on Saturday morning.
Those in custody include two minors and one of the minors’ grandf

Jamaica News

Woman killed in St Thomas two-vehicle collision

A woman is now dead and a man is in hospital after a motor vehicle collision in York, St Thomas on Friday.
Reports reaching Loop News are that about 5:30pm, two motorists were travelling in opposit

Jamaica News

Complaints re garbage collection issues declining – McKenzie

But admits there are still areas to be reached by NSWMA

Jamaica News

Suspect in rape, killing of 9-year-old girl in St Ann escapes custody

The 27-year-old male suspect in respect of the recent rape and murder of nine-year-old Talia Thompson in Discovery Bay, St Ann, has escaped from police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital.
The man

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols