UPDATE: Police High Command responds to latest prisoner escape Loop Jamaica

The Police High Command has confirmed that the man who was under police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital following the rape and murder of 9 year old Talia Thomson of Discovery Bay in St Ann last week, has escaped custody.

The escapee is 27-year old Troy Ellis of a Fortland Road, Discovery Bay, St Ann address. The police said he was formally charged with rape and murder.

In a release on Sunday, the high command said the circumstances of Ellis’ escape are now the subject of a major investigation by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

However, the high command said it was confirmed that Ellis was seen making his escape at approximately 10:35 pm on Saturday, September 30.

Troy Ellis… the escapee.

It said since then all available resources from the St Ann Police Division have been deployed in efforts to recapture him.

The statement said Ellis is carrying several serious wounds that were inflicted to his face and other sections of his upper body.

The high command said two members of the constabulary who were on guard at the time of Ellis’ escape, have been removed from frontline duty with immediate effect, and a full report on the development is expected to be submitted to the commissioner of police by the end of the day.

Residents in the immediate environs of the St Ann’s Bay Hospital or anyone else with information about the whereabouts of Ellis are being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police at 119, to Crime Stop at 311, or to the NIB Tip Line at 811.

The police said residents should expect to see a heavy police presence in the space, and they are being asked to cooperate with the authorities.

Persons are also being reminded that harbouring a felon is a crime.