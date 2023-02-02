UPDATE: Police identify 28-year-old victim of Fontabelle accident Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

[Update: Thursday, February 2 at 12:18 pm]

The deceased has been identified as Ajani Emmanuel Lashley, 28 years, of Passage Garden, Passage Road, St Michael.

[Original: Wednesday, February 1 at 8:51 pm]

Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car

A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a motor car along Fontabelle Road, St Michael.

According to police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the collision occurred around 6:35 pm today, Wednesday, February 1.

The rider, who is a 28-year-old male, died on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.

