UPDATE: Power restored for those affected after 5.6 quake – JPS Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has advised that power supply has been restored for all customers who were affected by outages caused by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled the country Monday morning.

In a statement late Monday afternoon, JPS disclosed that approximately 132,000 customers in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Manchester, and St James were affected by the outages.

“The customers outside the Corporate Area were restored within a few minutes, while JPS worked over the past few hours to restore service to the Kingston and St Andrew customers in phases,” said the light and power company.

Earlier in the day, JPS said its initial assessment revealed damage to several transmission and distribution lines, which resulted in the “automatic shutdown of at least one substation and two generating plants, as part of the system’s built-in protection mechanism.”

In its late afternoon update, JPS said: “Several power generating units and the power delivery system in the Corporate Area were impacted by the … earthquake that shook the island earlier today. The affected power plants, which belong to both JPS and independent power producers were: West Kingston Power Plant, Jamaica Private Power Company, Rockfort, and Hunts Bay”.

The company said it was continuing its assessment of the overall damage to its infrastructure.

The quake, which occurred at approximately 10:57am, was reportedly felt right across the island. Its epicentre was located approximately 10 kilometres south of Buff Bay, Portland.

The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Haiti, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Cuba were reportedly also impacted by the tremor.