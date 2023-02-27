UPDATE: Three men dead from 2-vehicle crash in St Mary; tributes flow Loop Jamaica

Two more persons have reportedly died from injuries they sustained in Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Stewart Town near Boscobel in St Mary following the death of a taxi operator earlier.

The deceased are 29-year-old Sydney Condappa of Highgate, St Mary; Sadiche Chattersingh, and another man only identified as ‘Lammy’.

Reports reaching Loop News are that about 7:20 am, Condappa was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar with passengers on board, when he lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a Toyota Hiace motor bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The police and firefighters were alerted to the scene, where several passengers were taken from the wreckage.

The injured persons were assisted to the hospital, where the three men later died.

At least two other persons are said to have been admitted in hospital in serious conditions.

Sydney Condappa

Meanwhile, several persons have been expressing shock and sadness at the passing of the three individuals.

One man wrote on Chattersingh’s Instagram page: “Just dis Friday wi talk. Neva know it would be the last time bro.

“Still in tears. Just wish yuh neva did take the taxi. Rest in peace my bro,” he added.

Shared a female Instagrammer: “Sleep in paradise, you will forever be in my heart”.

In a viral video, grief punctuated the air as friends and family of the deceased man known as ‘Lammy’ wailed uncontrollably for him as they tried to get a glimpse of his body wrapped in white cloth in the back of a vehicle.

“Mi nah let him guh today,” wailed one woman as a man seemingly asked for space from the many persons who were gathered trying to get a glimpse at the body.

Two other men could be heard wailing loudly and shouting, “Lammy”.

‘Lammie’

There were tributes on Facebook for Condappa who, by the information being shared by his followers, was a past student of St Mary High School in his hometown of Highgate.

“RIP. Such a sad news Sydney Condappa… Haven’t seen you in a while, then hear this. My sincerest condolences to the family. Sending heartfelt condolences,” a woman posted on Facebook.

“Gone too soon Sydney… This news mash up mi Sunday,” shared another woman.

Commented another: “St Mary High has lost another, smh. Sydney Condappa, how you must leave big man in tears bro. RIP.”