UPDATE: Traffic cop died from crash after bike hit a dog on roadway Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Wednesday Feb 14

19°C
3 hrs ago

Constable Renardo Spence

The Police High Command has expressed saddened at the death of Constable Renardo Spence of the Spanish Town Traffic Department, who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle collision on the Gutters main road near Old Harbour in St Catherine on Wednesday, February 14.

In a release on Wednesday, the High Command said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is extending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Spence, who was assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division.

The release outlined reports that about 1:18 am, Spence was driving a Honda motorcycle towards Old Harbour, when the bike hit a dog, resulting in him losing control of the motorcycle, which collided with a Toyota Fielder motorcar.

Spence, who was seriously injured, was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.

The JCF said the force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Constable Spence.

