UPDATE: Trainee cop drowns while assisting another recruit Loop Jamaica

The police high command says it is deeply saddened by the death of one of its recruit, a 19-year-old, who died Monday morning at the JCF’s Tranquility Bay, St Elizabeth training facility.

The young man, Rayandre Pike, was from Linstead, St Catherine. He lost his life while attempting to aid a fellow recruit who had got into difficulty in the water.

Pike, the police said, was part of Batch 150, an ambitious group of recruits who started their training journey with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in March 2023.

“He was a dedicated young man, committed to serving his country, and his loss is felt deeply within our ranks,” the JCF said on Monday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that after the completion of their morning physical training, Pike, along with a few fellow recruits, ventured to a section of the beach to alleviate muscle fatigue.

The police said, in a tragic turn of events, Pike lost his life attempting to aid a fellow recruit who had got into difficulty in the water.

“Despite being a stronger swimmer, he was overcome by a strong undertow,” the police high command said.The JCF’s Chaplaincy services were immediately dispatched to provide emotional and spiritual support to the fellow recruits and staff members affected by the tragic event.

A comprehensive search is currently under way to locate Pike’s body.

The police high command extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Pike.

“We will do everything within our means to support them during this time of unimaginable sorrow.

“We would also like to remind the public and our members that while our training exercises are designed to be rigorous, the safety of our personnel remains a priority.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Pike family, and we ask everyone to respect their privacy during this challenging time,” the police high command said.