UPDATE: Victims of suspected St Ann triple murder identified | Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police have yet to establish a motive behind the suspected murder of three persons, including a teenage boy, whose bodies were found with “incised wounds” at their house in Free Hill, Bamboo, St Ann on Monday.

The deceased are 50-year-old farmer, Lawrence Baddal; his cousin, 47-year-old Antria Rattray; and Rattray’s 13-year-old son, Mykah Bonitto, who were all from Free Hill.

Speaking with Loop News, head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, said the victims were found with “incised wounds to their upper body, including their necks”, at about 8:20 am.

The discovery was reportedly made by a 15-year-old boy who was staying at the premises, and was not harmed during the incident.

According to Powell, the wounds to the deceased persons appeared to have been inflicted by either a knife or machete.

“We (the police) are presently processing the scene,” he said.

He noted the case is being treated as a triple murder, pending “a proper determination”.

Based on a video of the grisly scene that is being circulated via social media, Baddal was seen lying on a sofa with a machete in his lap.

In a bedroom, Mykah was seen lying on the floor in a pool of blood. His mother was found in the same room with wounds to her upper body.

The usually quiet rural community in Bamboo, located in North West St Ann, is reportedly reeling from the gruesome discovery of the now deceased family members.