UPDATE: Well-known businessman behind cop’s killing at HWT station

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU), has given an outline of the circumstances behind Monday afternoon’s bizarre incident at the Half-Way Tree Police Station that resulted in the deaths of a police detective sergeant and a well-known businessman who was before the courts.

Speaking from the crime scene, as outlined in the accompanying video, Lindsay said while the businessman, Deon Singh of Singh’s Motors, was being taken back from court by the now deceased lawman, they reportedly got into a physical tussle, in which another law enforcer intervened.

During the tussle, Singh reportedly got hold of a firearm and opened fire at the detective sergeant before turning the gun on himself, resulting in the deaths of both men.

Lindsay said members of Singh’s family were at the station at the time of the incident.

She said the identity of the deceased officer is being withheld until his family has been officially notified of the tragic development.