Urban area basketball title returns to JC after 15-year hiatus Loop Jamaica

Jamaica College (JC) erupted in joy on Monday as the school celebrated its victory over Wolmer’s Boys to secure the ISSA Under-19 urban area basketball title.

JC clinched victory with a 69-63 win over Wolmer’s in the decisive match of the best of three finals at Mico University College on Friday.

The significance of JC’s win was heightened by their remarkable comeback from a 21-point deficit in game two, equalising the series and forcing the pivotal game three.

Despite trailing earlier in the series, JC staged a remarkable turnaround in the second game, setting the stage for a thrilling decider in which JC showcased both their basketball prowess and mental resilience.

Under the guidance of coach Duane Cunningham, the champions from Old Hope Road led throughout the closely contested match, posting scores of 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, 31-30 at halftime, and 47-45 after the third quarter. They subsequently pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Dakarai Nicholson, a standout player, led JC’s scoring with 23 points, while captain Xavier Keyes contributed 22.

This triumph marked JC’s first urban area schoolboy basketball title in 15 years, propelling them into the All-Island competition.

Coach Cunningham expressed relief and pride in the team’s performance, emphasising the significance of the win for JC as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the young athletes.

“It’s been over 15 years since JC won the Under 19. It’s not about how soon you get to the top; it’s important that you get there and get there in your time,” Cunningham said. “It wasn’t easy, but we had a game plan and executed it perfectly. This win is a legacy for JC, a testament to the hard work and dedication of these young athletes.”

During the celebratory assembly, principal Wayne Robinson praised the parents and hailed the champion team as true exemplars of the fighting spirit of JC.

Board chairman Lance Hylton urged the school community to draw inspiration from the basketball team’s “never say die” attitude in their school and daily lives.