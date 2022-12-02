Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Uruguay’s Guillermo Varela sits at the end of a World Cup Group H football match against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Uruguay won 2-0 but failed to qualify to the next round. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic).

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

The result also put Ghana out of the competition.

Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Uruguay were in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave them a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of their game to qualify.

They didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines and covered his face with his shirt having been substituted in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.

