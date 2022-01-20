US accuses Russia of recruiting officials in attempt to take over Ukrainian government

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The United States accused Russia of recruiting current and former Ukrainian government officials to attempt to take control of Ukraine’s government as it unveiled new sanctions on Thursday.

“Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine and to control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with an occupying Russian force,” the Treasury Department said in a statement, as it rolled out sanctions against four current and former Ukrainian officials it said were involved in Kremlin-directed influence activities to destabilize Ukraine.

The Treasury said the four individuals — two of whom are current members of Ukraine’s Parliament — were acting under the direction of a Russian intelligence service sanctioned by the US and played “various roles” in Russia’s “global influence campaign to destabilize sovereign countries in support of the Kremlin’s political objectives.”

Russia recruits Ukrainian officials in top positions to gain access to sensitive information, threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty and then leverage these officials to instigate unrest ahead of a potential Russian invasion, according to Treasury.

The department said that the action taken Thursday is “separate and distinct” from the “broad range of high impact measures” the US is prepared if Russia invades Ukraine.

