US ambassador to Ja engages students at Juneteenth commemorative event | Loop Jamaica

United States Ambassador to Jamaica, N Nick Perry, hosted a forum at the US Embassy in Kingston for Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The event was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with over 40 Jamaican high school students, along with their teachers.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

President Joe Biden declared a Juneteenth a public holiday in 2021, the first new federal holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Day in 1983.

Students and teachers in attendance at the event hosted by Ambassador Perry hailed from Ardenne High School, Calabar High School, Campion College, Convent of Mercy “Alpha”, Mona High School, Jamaica College, Kingston College, Papine High School, St George’s College, St Hugh’s High School, The Queen’s School, and Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

US Embassy panellists included Dominick Riley, US Postal Inspector Attach?, Tiffany Henderson, Executive Office Manager, and Dolan Greenidge, Country Attach?, Drug Enforcement Administration.