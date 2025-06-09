Caroni man, 60, shot while on his way to meet a friend Ackera Nugent dominates McLaughlin-Levrone to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles in Philadelphia Man shot while riding bicycle in Rio Claro Restaurant Holdings strengthens support for youth with Anti-Bullying Conference sponsorship Cops cut down 2 alleged abductors amid dramatic rescue of kidnapped woman Ministry mourns tragic passing of student Zwade Alleyne
World News

US and China to take second shot at averting trade war in London talks 

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

High-level delegations from the United States and China are to meet in London to try to save a fragile tariffs deal and avert a possible trade war that has already roiled the global economy and sparked fears of recession.

The meeting on Monday follows negotiations in Geneva last month that resulted in a temporary respite in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. However, the agreement to suspend most of the 100 percent-plus tariffs each had imposed on the other for 90 days has been followed by barbs fired by both sides.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

US economy adds 139,000 jobs as growth slows

list 2 of 3

Trump says China’s Xi ‘hard to make a deal with’ amid trade dispute

list 3 of 3

Trump announces second round of US trade talks with China next week

end of list

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng at an undisclosed location in the British capital.

“The meeting should go very well,” US President Donald Trump, who announced the talks on Friday after a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, wrote on social media.

“We want China and the United States to continue moving forward with the agreement that was struck in Geneva,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday.

Advertisement

While the government of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that it was not involved in the talks in London, a spokesperson said, “A trade war is in nobody’s interests, so we welcome these talks.”

The meeting comes just a few days after Trump and Xi held their first publicly acknowledged telephone call since the Republican returned to the White House in January.

Trump said Thursday’s call had reached a “very positive conclusion”. The US president had previously accused China of violating the Geneva deal and described Xi as “hard to make a deal with”.

Xi was quoted by the state-run news agency Xinhua as saying “correcting the course of the big ship of Sino-US relations requires us to steer well and set the direction”.

Underscoring the impact of the trade war, customs data released on Monday showed Chinese exports to the US plunged by 34.5 percent year-on-year in May, the sharpest drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, stock markets in Asia, including in China, rose on Monday before the new round of talks.

 

Support us

Related News

23 May 2025

Pakistan, Afghanistan move towards ‘restoring ties’ in talks with China 

28 May 2025

Aboriginal man, 24, dies in police custody in Australia’s NT 

18 May 2025

Portugal holds its third election in three years 

01 June 2025

Ukrainian drones target Russian airbases in unprecedented operation 