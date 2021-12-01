US and South Korea to develop new war plan to address North Korean military advancements

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Speaking to reporters aboard Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s flight to South Korea, senior defense officials said that Austin and Defense Minister Suh Wook will announce new strategic planning guidance to begin developing a new operational war plan.

The two met Wednesday and are scheduled to meet again on Thursday as part of the 53rd US-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.

“This is the right thing to do,” said one official. “The strategic environment has changed over the past few years and it’s appropriate and necessary that we have an [operational war plan] that is updated and keeps it in tune with the strategic environment. So the strategic planning guidance that the minister and secretary will announce is going to be an important step forward in that.”

There have been four separate North Korean missile launch tests since early September, the officials noted, including cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, what Pyongyang claimed was a hypersonic weapon and, most recently, a test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

