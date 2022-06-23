US Army member gets bail on rape charge relative to time as J’can cop | Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican serving in the United States Army after previously serving as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was on Wednesday granted bail in the Port Maria Parish Court in relation to charges of abduction and rape that were allegedly committed on a 15-year-old girl in Jamaica.

Bail for 31-year-old Garnette Maragh of a St Mary address was set at $400,000, with travel restrictions and strict conditions of reporting.

It is alleged that on March 5, 2018, Maragh offered the now complainant a ride home, but instead drove off-route and raped her inside his car.

It is further alleged that shortly after the incident, Maragh, who was then a member of the JCF, was stopped by the police during a routine spot check, but the complainant, who was in the cop’s vehicle, did not alert the other officers to the incident because, according to her, it appeared that Maragh was an associate or friend of the other police personnel.

A report was subsequently made to the police and Maragh was detained. He was subsequently placed on an identification parade, but the complainant failed to point him out and as a consequence, he was released.

A year later, Maragh resigned from the JCF and migrated to the United States, where he was later drafted into the US Army.

About a year later, DNA evidence emerged that suggested that Maragh did have sexual contact with the complainant in St Mary, Jamaica back in 2018.

Following an Interpol notice, Maragh was returned to Jamaica earlier this month.

In applying for bail, his lawyer, Peter Champagnie, brought to the court’s attention documentary outlines that as soon as his client got word that he was wanted by the Jamaican authorities, he contacted the police and brought the matter to the attention of his US commanding officer.

Champagnie also brought to the court’s attention what he described as the inordinate delay in the availability of the DNA results, and raised questions about the integrity of the results.

Champagnie also indicated that his client had given his full cooperation in relation to the matter of the case that is before the court.

Maragh is to return to court on November 30.