US authorities win their latest bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The 50-year-old Australian has been charged in the US under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.

Friday’s ruling by two senior judges overturns the ruling of a British judge in January that granting the US request to extradite Assange would be “oppressive” by reason of his mental health.

Assange’s lawyers said in a statement on Friday that they would appeal the decision based on the assurances at the UK’s Supreme Court, within the requisite 14 days. They added that appeals on other issues, such as questions of free speech and the political motivation of the US extradition request, have yet to be heard by any appeal court.

In January, judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that the “special administrative measures” in which Assange would most likely be held would have a severe negative impact on his mental health. She said Assange had “remained either severely or moderately clinically depressed,” throughout his stay at London’s Belmarsh prison and that he was considered a suicide risk.

