US auto factories disrupted by Canadian trucker rally

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)After a year of computer chip shortages, supply chain problems and temporary plant closings, this was about the last thing the auto industry needed.

The protests by Canadian truckers , upset with Canadian vaccine mandates, have been tying up traffic on the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, a key chokepoint for goods moving between the two countries. It has become yet another supply chain problem for automakers.

Plants on both sides of the border, from the Toronto suburb of Brampton, Ontario to Georgetown, Kentucky some 600 miles away, found their assembly lines slowing or shutting down because they can’t get the parts they need over their common border.

“The current border disruptions at the Detroit-Windsor Ambassador Bridge and other crossings are adding additional strain to the automotive supply chain that has already been stressed by semiconductor shortages and other pandemic-related issues,” said a coalition of three auto industry trade groups, including those representing automakers and parts suppliers, in a statement Thursday.

“US automakers and suppliers are doing everything possible to maximize production with what they have, working to keep lines running and shifts scheduled to minimize the impact on American autoworkers,” the statement said, “but the situation has already led to reduced production and may spread the longer the disruptions persist.”