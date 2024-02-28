US-born goalkeeper Hibbert in Reggae Boyz squad for T&T friendlies Loop Jamaica

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has selected US-born goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert in the Reggae Boyz’ 23-man squad for their two-match friendly series against Trinidad and Tobago this weekend.

Hibbert, currently signed to Atlanta United in Major League Soccer, will join the Reggae Boys’ roster for the matches on Friday and Saturday.

Effective January 1, 2025, Hibbert will officially become a player for Atlanta United’s First Team. The 19-year-old was chosen as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after a two-year stint playing for the University of Connecticut.

Hibbert, 19, played and started in all 14 games for the Huskies in 2023. The sophomore made 41 saves and picked up three clean sheets. He was recognized twice as the BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week, with notable performances including three matches where he recorded a season-high of five saves each. Before his college career, Hibbert achieved success at St. Benedict’s Prep, where he won both state and national titles.

Notably, Hibbert is the sole overseas-based player included in the Reggae Boys’ squad for this series.

The first game is set to take place at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in San Fernando, while the second match will be held at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

Jamaca’s squad to face Trinidad and Tobago:

Goalkeepers: Kemas Foster (Waterhouse), Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant Academy), Jayden Hibbert (Atlanta United).

Defenders: Kyle Ming (Cavalier), Richard King (Cavalier), Garth Stewart (Harbour View), Ricardo Thomas (Dunbeholden), Sue-Lae McCalla (Mount Pleasant Academy), Stephen Young (Portmore United), Joel Cunningham (Arnett Gardens), Emilie Rousseau (Portmore United).

Midfielders: Alex Marshall (Portmore United), Shameur Smith (Montego Bay United), Jahshaun Anglin (Harbour View), Romeo Guthrie (Mount Pleasant Academy), Jamone Shepherd (Arnett Gardens)

Forwards: Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens), Fabian Reid (Arnett Gardens), Shaniel Thomas (Cavalier), Jasen Wright (Molynes United), Justin Dunn (Tivoli Gardens), Andre Fletcher (Waterhouse), Devante Campbell (Mount Pleasant Academy).