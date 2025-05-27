US Coast Guard seizes over $138 million in drugs during Caribbean operations

News USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) crew members pause for a group photo with pallets of drugs before offloading. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

CMC-The United States Coast Guard said Friday it intercepted more than US$138 million worth of illicit drugs during multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea.

The crew of the cutter Valiant offloaded 17,450 pounds of cocaine and 2,585 pounds of marijuana — valued at US$132 million — at Port Everglades, Florida. A day earlier, the cutter Vigorous delivered approximately 840 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated US$6.2 million, to Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, the seizures resulted from six interdictions in the Caribbean Sea carried out by the agency and its interagency and international partners.

“I am incredibly proud of our Valiant team and how they exemplify American values. They sacrifice time away from their families and, when necessary, put themselves in harm’s way to secure our borders and protect the American people,” said Commander Matthew Press, commanding officer of the Valiant.

“Collaborating with the United States Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Netherlands Navy, our multinational team disrupted transnational criminal organizations, making the world a safer place,” he added.

Timeline of Interdictions