US congratulates Ja, provides US$2m for Cyber Centre of Excellence Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has received official congratulations from the Government of the United States of America on Jamaica marking 60 years of political independence.

During a call with Holness on August 8, US Vice President Kamala Harris extended best wishes to the Government and people of Jamaica.

Harris committed to providing support to Jamaica. She announced that the US Government will provide US$2 million to support the creation of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Jamaica for the benefit of the wider Caribbean region.

Holness welcomed the announcement and thanked Harris for the commitment. The leaders also discussed the importance of more significant investment in cybersecurity.

“I was delighted to receive warm wishes from the US Government. Jamaica and the US continue to enjoy long-standing close ties, with Jamaica’s large diaspora in the US. The Government and people of Jamaica are grateful for the continued investment in and support of our nation. The enhancement of our cybersecurity capabilities is a priority area for the Government, and I am, indeed, pleased that the US Government will assist in establishing a cyber centre of excellence in Jamaica which will serve the region.”

Both Holness and Harris welcomed the progress made on three short-term joint US-Caribbean committees launched by President Joe Biden and the Vice President in June to develop concrete solutions that urgently address food security, energy security, and financial challenges confronting the region.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (File photo)

Monday’s call follows Holness’ meeting with the Vice-President on March 30, where they discussed security, COVID-19 recovery, and economic growth, among several other issues.

The Prime Minister also participated in a virtual meeting that Vice President Harris held with Caribbean leaders on April 29. And on June 10, he called on Government heads of the Americas to create a new blueprint for regional cooperation at the 9th Summit of the Americas convened by President Biden and the Vice President in Los Angeles, California.