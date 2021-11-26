US Embassy, Junior Achievement Ja team on youth empowerment programme | Loop Jamaica

The US Embassy has partnered with Junior Achievement Jamaica (JA Jamaica), to provide tablets for students in need at the primary and high school levels.

This initiative, valued at J$3.7m, is tied to two flagship programmes being led by JA Jamaica, namely, the JA BizTown Programme for primary schools and the Junior Achievement Company of Entrepreneurs (JACE) Programme for high schools.

JA BizTown combines in-class learning with a simulated work experience in a model town. It allows students to understand and carry out functionalities of a bank, manage businesses, act as consumers, and practice the roles and responsibilities of being a good citizen. It helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the operations in the world of work.

Similarly, the JACE programme features a comprehensive hands-on approach to learning through interactive classroom activities and the actual start-up of student-led entrepreneurial ventures. The programme provides useful, practical entrepreneurial content that equips students to become productive members of society who can create job opportunities and compete in the global economy.

Speaking on the partnership, The US Embassy’s public affairs officer, Bobby Adelson, said: “The United States Government continues to support activities that foster prosperity and inclusive development for youth in Jamaica and throughout the region. We applaud Junior Achievement Jamaica on their continued effort to educate students on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. We look forward to successful outcomes from our partnership.”

Students, who are participating in these programmes and are without proper devices, will be equipped with new tablets. The first distribution date is set for February 10, 2022 and will be incorporated with Jamaica’s National Careers Week, a week of activities centred around promoting and raising awareness on careers for young people. This event is facilitated through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, HEART NSTA Trust and Junior Achievement Jamaica.