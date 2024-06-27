US Embassy partners with JDF to strengthen maritime security

The United States Embassy, through its Security Cooperation Office (SCO), recently handed over equipment for surveillance and reconnaissance, fuel transportation, communication, night vision, and cameras valued at US$2m to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

This equipment will bolster the JDF’s capabilities in protecting Jamaica’s borders and territorial seas against the illegal movement of weapons, drugs, and other contraband. “The equipment being handed over represents a critical investment in enhancing the capabilities of the JDF. The US is proud to partner with the Government of Jamaica to safeguard Jamaica’s territorial waters and we remain committed to supporting Jamaica’s efforts to maintain maritime sovereignty and protect its marine resources.

“Today’s handover exemplifies the enduring bilateral relationship and cooperation between Jamaica and the United States in addressing common security challenges. Our two nations recognize that in an increasingly interconnected world, collaboration is essential to effectively combat transnational threats and promote peace and stability in the Caribbean region,” said United States Ambassador to Jamaica, N Nick Perry. Chief of Defence Staff of the JDF, Vice Admiral, Antonette Wemyss Gorman asserted, “the JDF and the United States share a longstanding bilateral partnership, which has enhanced peace and security in the region. The donation of the kit and equipment will bolster our efforts in securing the blue economy, protecting our maritime borders and combating the illegal weapon and narcotics trade. The receipt of the items will further strengthen security cooperation between the JDF and US defence institutions.”

The donation was facilitated by the United States Southern Command’s (US SOUTHCOM) Building Partner Capacity Initiative, and is part of the US Government’s efforts to partner with Jamaican authorities on combatting organized crime and improve citizen security.

SOUTHCOM’s Building Partner Capacity program is an active engagement with the United States’ neighbours in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It contributes to regional security through sustained engagement and support for partners and allies.