US flight attendant charged; drugs valued $11m found in bag at airport Loop Jamaica

1 hrs ago

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division charged a female flight attendant for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) on Saturday, June 10.

Forty-seven-year-old Michelle Virgo who is a dual citizen in Jamaica and the United States (US) was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The charges were made as approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine was found concealed in a false compartment of her luggage, during security checks at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) on Tuesday, June 06. Virgo was reportedly boarding a flight to New York.

The drug has an estimated street value of US$75,000.00

Virgo is scheduled to appear in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 14.

