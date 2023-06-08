US flight attendant held; $14m worth of drugs at airport in Ja Loop Jamaica

US flight attendant held; $14m worth of drugs at airport in Ja
The St James Narcotics police arrested an American flight attendant – a 47-year-old woman at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St James for breaches of the dangerous drugs act on Tuesday, June 6.

Reports are that at about 12:30 p.m., the woman was in the process of boarding a flight that was destined for New York; during the security checks the woman’s luggage was searched and one and a half kilogram of cocaine was found in her possession.

She was subsequently taken into custody; however, her identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of approximately $14.5 million. Investigation continues.

