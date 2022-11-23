US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
71-year-old was on the run for 11 years

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Charles Manord Rainey (Photo: Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

The 71-year-old American man who was arrested last week in St James after being on the run for 11 years has been deported to his homeland to face multiple child molestation charges.

He is Charles Manord Rainey, who was deported from Kingston last Friday to Paulding County, Georgia in the US.

Rainey is being housed in the Paulding County Jail without bond, a statement Monday from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed.

In the statement posted to its Facebook page, the PCSO said a warrant was issued in December 2011, charging Rainey with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery.

Local reports were that on Tuesday, November 15, a raid was carried out in Norwood, St James by officials from the Lotto Scam Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC), and United States Marshals.

Rainey was apprehended and taken into custody “without incident”, PCSO stated.

“During an interview at Barnett Police Station in Montego Bay, Rainey acknowledged his identity and admitted that he had overstayed his visa. The visa he was issued in 2011 was valid for only six months,” PCSO added.

Meanwhile, the police in Paulding County are encouraging anyone who may have been victimised by Rainey to contact detectives at (770) 443-3010 or send a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

