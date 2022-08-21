US fugitive remanded; to settle legal representation in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

A man who is facing murder charges in the United States was remanded in police custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

Ranje Reynolds, a 24-year-old resident of Beltsville, Maryland, was apprehended in Kingston on Tuesday by local and US authorities.

Reynolds is wanted in connection with the January 31, 2022 murder of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe in Georgetown, Washington DC in the United States.

During his first court appearance locally, Reynolds was without the services of an attorney.

The presiding judge ordered that legal representation should be settled before the American’s next court date on August 22.

He was subsequently remanded in custody.