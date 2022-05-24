US indicts J’cans in Colombian cartel-linked money laundering outfit | Loop Jamaica

Three Jamaicans are among 19 people indicted in Boston, Massachusetts, USA in connection with their alleged involvement in an international organisation that laundered more than US$6 million in drug trafficking proceeds from Colombian cartels through the US, Caribbean and European banking systems.

The US Department of Justice, in a press release Tuesday, identified the Jamaicans as St Devon Anthony Cover, Dennis Raymond Rowe, and Seivright Donald Afflick, all alleged to be money couriers.

Describing the international money laundering organisation as “sophisticated”, the press release said US$1 million was seized from corporate bank accounts and other investigative activity. Also, nearly 3,000 kilograms of cocaine — which the US Department of Justice said has a street value of over US$90 million — has allegedly been traced back to the money-laundering outfit.

“This includes approximately 1,193 kilograms of cocaine seized at sea, 60 miles south of Jamaica, in July 2019, as well as 1,555 kilograms of cocaine seized in nine scrap metal shipping containers at the Port of Buenaventura, Colombia in March 2019,” the release said.

Of the three Jamaicans indicted on Tuesday, two were arrested in Jamaica at the request of the US and one remains at large in the island nation.

Three of the other defendants were arrested in Florida and are expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in the Southern District of Florida at a later date.

The release said that on April 26, 2022, 12 defendants were arrested in Colombia by local authorities at the request of the US and one defendant was arrested in Orlando, Florida.

The Department of Justice said the US will seek the extradition of the Colombian and Jamaican defendants to the District of Massachusetts.

According to the charging documents, law enforcement began an investigation into the money-laundering organisation located primarily in Barranquilla, Colombia, in or about October 2016.

During an extensive five-year investigation, the organisation allegedly laundered over US$6 million in drug proceeds through intermediary banks in the US, including banks in Massachusetts, as well as additional proceeds through banks in the Caribbean and Europe by use of the Colombian Black Market Peso Exchange (BMPE).

It is alleged that, by using the BMPE, the defendants conspired to conceal drug trafficking activity and proceeds from law enforcement as well as evade currency exchange requirements in the US and Colombia through the illegal currency exchange process, the press release said.

As part of the conspiracy, the defendants allegedly held roles and responsibilities within the money-laundering organisation relative to the needs and opportunities of the scheme, such as drug suppliers, peso brokers, money couriers, and business owners/dollar purchasers.

The charging documents claim that, through the BMPE, Colombian drug trafficking organisations with drug proceeds generated in the US use third parties — generally referred to as “peso brokers” that are also based in Colombia — who agree to exchange Colombian pesos they control for the drug supplier’s dollar proceeds. Peso brokers then use money couriers in the United States and elsewhere to physically secure the drug proceeds, often in suitcases or bags on the street, and transfer the proceeds into the US banking system.

To avoid detection, peso brokers reportedly deposit the drug proceeds into bank accounts in company or individual names intended to appear as legitimate business activity, or through multiple small deposits into different bank accounts, which are then consolidated into larger accounts.

As a result, Colombian peso brokers control a pool of drug-derived proceeds in US bank accounts. These dollar proceeds are then purchased by individuals or companies in Colombia seeking to exchange pesos for US dollars at a favourable exchange rate and in a manner that avoids currency exchange and income reporting requirements.

The dollar drug proceeds are reportedly transferred at the direction of the purchaser and often end up in bank accounts of individuals or companies who appear to have no direct involvement in drug trafficking crimes.

The press release said the charges of money laundering conspiracy and laundering of monetary instruments each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to US$500,000, or twice the amount involved, whichever is greater.

“The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the release said.