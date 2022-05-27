US intelligence assessing whether North Korea tested missile with properties not seen before

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US intelligence community is trying to determine whether North Korea tested a ballistic missile with properties the US has not seen before earlier this week, according to three US officials.

North Korea’s launch of three ballistic missiles on Wednesday included one that flew an unusual trajectory, according to the officials. The missile had a flight path that two officials described as a “double arc” with the missile ascending and then descending twice.

The trajectory may indicate that the goal was to test North Korea’s ability to fire a missile and have it re-enter into the Earth’s atmosphere to reach a target, according to two of the officials.

The second phase of the missile’s possible “double arc” may have been a re-entry vehicle breaking off from the main missile. It’s not yet fully clear to the US if that was all part of the planned flight path, one official said.

The US intelligence assessment of all three test launches is still in the preliminary stages, the officials emphasized.

