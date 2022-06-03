US, J’ca governments partner for child health and wellbeing study | Loop Jamaica

As part of the United States Government’s ongoing commitment to Jamaica, the US Embassy through the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) is supporting the implementation of the Jamaica Children and Youth Health and Wellbeing Study.

Funding for the study in the amount of US $1.1 million ($170.5 million) comes from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

This type of study has been implemented globally in several countries and is increasingly emerging as the state-of-the-art tool to provide global and national data and, a platform for policy reform and evidence-based programming.

The survey is a national, household tool designed to collect population data and analyse it to draw recommendations for developing more targeted and informed policy initiatives.

“One main goal is to generate baseline national data and ensure the information is used to raise awareness on effective mechanisms to protect children’s rights and improve their living environment,” a US Embassy statement outlined.

To execute this activity in Jamaica, CDC has partnered with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) as the lead government agency.

The survey will be conducted through international implementing partner Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) in coordination with the local implementing partner the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, which will be conducting field activities.