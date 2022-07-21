US legends Gail Devers, Wyomia Tyus weigh in on Oregon 200m final | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s women will attempt a historic sweep of the 200m medals tonight at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field. The final is set for 9:35 pm Jamaica time.

It is predictable how things will go. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who led a Jamaican sweep in the 100m on Sunday, will lead, but can she hang on? Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah will be strong in all phases of the race; Shericka Jackson, the third Jamaican, will come on strong in the last 50 metres.

They’ll play to their strengths; 20 seconds is not enough time to play around with changes to race patterns anyway.

Loop Sports videographer Marlon Reid, who is in Eugene, caught up with two retired American track legends – Wyomia Tyus and Gail Devers – who weigh in on both finals.

Tyus (1964 and 1968) was the first athlete – man or woman – in Olympic history to win gold medals in consecutive 100m events, a feat that took two decades to overcome.

The second woman to do so was Devers at the 1992 Barcelona Games.