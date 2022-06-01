US lists 8 of 14 Jamaican parishes Americans should avoid | Loop Jamaica

The United States on Tuesday, May 31, in a level three travel advisory, urged Americans to reconsider visiting Jamaica, listing eight of the country’s 14 parishes that are an “increased risk” due to crime.

In fact, with the advisory being issued just ahead of the summer travel season, the US has singled out the popular resort town of Montego Bay in St James as an area to avoid due to crime.

The parishes Americans are being told not to travel to are Clarendon, Hanover, Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann, St Catherine, St James, and Westmoreland.

“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts,” the advisory said.

It added: “Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

The level three travel advisory also stated that emergency services vary throughout the island, and response times may vary from US standards.

“The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica has, for several years, been among the highest in the Western Hemisphere,” the advisory continued.

The advisory also provided a breakdown of areas in the eight parishes that US Government personnel are prohibited from travelling to, adding that they are also prohibited from using public buses and from driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston at night.

Among the tips provided for US citizens who decide to travel to Jamaica are:

Avoid walking or driving at night.Avoid public buses.Avoid secluded places or situations.Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.Be aware of your surroundings and keep a low profile.