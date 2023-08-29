US man charged with illegal possession of ammunition at J’can airport Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Kamal Watt a software engineer of Wilbert Street, United States of America (USA) was charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition following a seizure at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Monday, August 28.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that at about 8:15 am, Watt arrived in Jamaica, and whilst at the security point, his knapsack bag was scanned and the anomalies detected.

A search was conducted and a box containing twenty 9mm cartridges was found.

Watt was subsequently arrested and charged; however, his court date is not yet ascertained.