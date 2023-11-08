US man dies in water skiing accident on honeymoon in St Lucia Loop Jamaica

Tragedy struck last week Tuesday during what should have been a joyous honeymoon for Nate and Mariana Kuhlman.

The Ohio couple, who exchanged their vows on October 28, 2023, in an intimate ceremony, honeymooned in Saint Lucia to celebrate their love.

However, just three days into their romantic getaway, their world was shattered as Nate met with a tragic accident while water skiing on October 31, 2023.

In a bid to provide support and assistance to the grieving family, two GoFundMe pages have been established to help with the funeral expenses and other unforeseen costs arising from this tragic incident.

The GoFundMe pages have successfully raised funds to cover various expenses that Nate’s family has encountered during this devastating time.

These funds have been allocated to cover last-minute plane tickets to Saint Lucia and the subsequent journey back home, immediate passport issuance, transportation, accommodations, meals, funeral arrangements, and any other unexpected expenses that may arise.

Although the specific details of the water skiing accident have not been disclosed, Nate’s mother, Heather Kuhlman, expressed her profound grief and deep appreciation for the support they have received on Facebook. Heather Kuhlman arrived in Saint Lucia six days ago, allowing her to offer a final prayer over her son’s body before an autopsy was conducted.

The post-mortem conducted on Thursday confirmed the cause of Nate Kuhlman’s untimely death as drowning.

“Nate’s death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away,” said his grieving mother. “By God’s grace, we are okay. It’s so hard and painful, but we are walking each day, one moment at a time. I am sad that Nathaniel is no longer here with us, but I know he is very much alive in heaven and will be praying for us,” she added, finding solace in her faith during this challenging time.

The Kuhlman family’s heart-wrenching story has garnered widespread sympathy and support from the community, and the GoFundMe pages have served as a means for people to offer their condolences and assistance during this unimaginable ordeal.

The pages collectively have generated over US$100,000 to date.