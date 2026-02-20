2 women including 83 y/o shot dead in Bayshore Park, Kingston Port Maria Mayor calls on Agriculture Ministry to provide support to farmers impacted by cold front Woman chopped to death in May Pen, Clarendon May Day High to work with stakeholders to provide proper parking for school buses after student mowed down last week Jamaica Chamber of Commerce describes Government's revenue measures as carefully designed Man fatally shot during alleged police confrontation in Old Folly, Discovery Bay, St. Ann
World News

US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people 

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

