World News
US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people
20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKINGBREAKING,
The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.
Related News
19 February 2026
N Korea’s Kim unveils 50 rocket launchers ahead of key congress
11 February 2026
Male refugees stigmatised across Europe: ‘This kind of stuff really hurts’
19 February 2026
Strike over labour reforms brings Argentina’s capital to a near-standstill
16 February 2026