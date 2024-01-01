US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK Loop Jamaica

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK Loop Jamaica
A crime scene where Colorado Springs police found children dead inside a condo of the Palomino Ranch Point complex after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary, December 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US. The Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and wounding a third was arrested Saturday in the United Kingdom, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP, File)

A Colorado, USA, mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was held after her initial appearance in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. She has a January 29 hearing scheduled on whether she should be extradited to the United States to face two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse, and one count of assault.

Singler disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, who were found slain December 19 during what was reported as a burglary. Singler had minor injuries and a wounded 11-year-old daughter was hospitalised for several days before being released.

Singler was initially treated as a crime victim and had cooperated with police. But officers could not locate her when they went to arrest her December 26.

Police nabbed her Saturday in the Kensington section of London.

She had been in a long-running legal dispute over the children with her ex-husband, according to court records.

