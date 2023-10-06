US Navy petty officer arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
US Navy petty officer arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale

GC Foster College VP, Gibbs Williams, gunned down in Portmore

VMBS branches open this Saturday in ‘Bank On It’ initiative

Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk’s disappearance

Let’s Talk: What do you consider when buying street food?

US Navy woman among 4 arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe

Charlton Athletic’s Karoy Anderson earns first Reggae Boyz call-up

NSWMA educating about proper e-waste disposal

Paul Pogba’s B sample confirms positive drugs test

Pacers help Pakistan beat the Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup

Friday Oct 06

25?C
Jamaica News

… cops probing complex case of kidnapping, conspiracy in disappearance of child, her mom

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Police update on MPs missing child and mom probe

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Petty Officer in the US armed forces is among four people in custody in connection with the disappearance of the daughter of a Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell and her mother.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said on Friday that they are looking to charge the petty officer with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter Sarayah and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, have been missing since September 8. They were last seen at their Gilmore Drive, Kingston 20 home.

DCP Bailey said while the police would not usually release the name of people before they are charged, in this case, the potency of the evidence is as such that there is no doubt about the charges.

He said that the investigation is at an advanced stage and is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to their safe return.

Watch the video for the update.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale

Jamaica News

GC Foster College VP, Gibbs Williams, gunned down in Portmore

Business

VMBS branches open this Saturday in ‘Bank On It’ initiative

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Crab Circle in Kingston closed down after ‘filthy video’

The usually flavourful and inviting Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston has been closed down by the police in execution of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department.

Jamaica News

See also

Newborn left on main road in Trelawny

… cops trying to find her parents

Jamaica News

Battered BB Coke schoolboy on the mend, says Williams

Jaheim Coleman, the 14-year-old student of BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth who suffered severe injuries after he was badly beaten by a fellow student at the institution late last month, is recover

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 1 dead, students among those rescued from St James bus plunge

A male occupant of a minibus that plies the Cambridge to Montego Bay route in St James, died as a result of injuries he sustained when the vehicle ran off the Long Hill road in the parish and plunged

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

Jamaica News

US Navy woman among 4 arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe

… cops probing complex case of kidnapping, conspiracy in disappearance of child, her mom

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols