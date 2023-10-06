US Navy petty officer arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe Loop Jamaica

A Petty Officer in the US armed forces is among four people in custody in connection with the disappearance of the daughter of a Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell and her mother.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said on Friday that they are looking to charge the petty officer with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter Sarayah and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, have been missing since September 8. They were last seen at their Gilmore Drive, Kingston 20 home.

DCP Bailey said while the police would not usually release the name of people before they are charged, in this case, the potency of the evidence is as such that there is no doubt about the charges.

He said that the investigation is at an advanced stage and is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to their safe return.

Watch the video for the update.