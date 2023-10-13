US Navy woman charged in ‘brutal murder’ of MP’s child, her mom Loop Jamaica

The US Navy officer who has been in custody since last week in relation to the disappearance of veteran politician Phillip Paulwell’s daughter and her mother, has been charged.

DCP Fitz Bailey, head of crime and security portfolio in the JCF, announced on Friday that the woman, Leoda Bradshaw, a 34-year-old petty officer in the US Navy, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of murder.

Three other people have also been charged in connection with the “brutal murders” of the baby, 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell, and her mom Toshyna Patterson. They were last seen at their Gilmore Drive, Kingston 20 home on September 9.

The others charged are: Roland Balfour, Roshane Miller and Richard Brown.

Balfour, a 30-year-old assistant graphic designer of 67 Commission Road, Kingston 2, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping and misprision of felony.

Miller, a 29-year-old AC technician of 1B Camperdown Road, Kingston 16, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping and misprision of felony.

Brown, a 31-year-old graphic designer also called ‘Richie’ or ‘Gorilla’ of 2 Campden Road, Kingston 16, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping.

Last Friday, shortly after the police announced the arrest of four people in connection with the disappearance of the mother and daughter, news broke that two bodies had been found. However, the police did not confirm whether the bodies were those of the missing mom and child, although the suspicion was widely reported in the media.

In giving the update on Friday, Bailey described the case as one of the most painful investigations in recent times, and confirmed that the police were now satisfied by the overwhelming evidence that the missing mom and child were brutally murdered and their bodies burnt and disposed of.

The case will be taken directly to the Supreme Court, Bailey said.