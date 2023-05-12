US officers find US$400k cocaine load on flight from Jamaica Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Officers discovered the cocaine concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel. (Photo: CBP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than 12 pounds of cocaine on a flight from Jamaica last week Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport.

Officers discovered the cocaine concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel.

CBP officers routinely examine aircraft spaces after flights arrive from overseas locations. During a search of the flight from Montego Bay, they discovered a draw-string bag adorned with the face of reggae legend Bob Marley concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel.

From that bag officers extracted five bricks of a white, powdery substance, a release from CBP said this week.

Officers tested the substance and identified it as cocaine hydrochloride, the release said.

The cocaine weighed 12 pounds, four ounces, and has a street value of about US$400,000.

No arrests have been made.

The cocaine was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia, for further criminal investigation by the Border Enforcement Security Task Force that operates at the Philadelphia International Airport.

“Customs and Border Protection officers conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us,” said Rene Ortega, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “It validates that transnational criminal organisations may be focusing on importing narcotics through Philadelphia again, and it is further proof that our continued diligence is essential and necessary to help protect our communities.”

