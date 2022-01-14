US officials believe Russia arrested hacker responsible for Colonial Pipeline attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN)The US believes that Russia’s domestic intelligence agency has arrested the hacker responsible for the May ransomware attack that forced a major US fuel pipeline to shut down for days, a senior Biden administration official told reporters Friday.

It appears to mark a rare instance of US-Russian cooperation against a major cybercrime group, following direct appeals from President Joe Biden to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline in May prompted the company to preemptively shut down its fuel distribution operations, leading to widespread shortages at gas stations along the East Coast.

The official spoke to reporters after Russia’s FSB intelligence agency said Friday that, at the behest of US authorities, it had detained multiple people associated with REvil, a type of ransomware that has cost US firms millions of dollars.

The US and Russia do not have an extradition treaty. While Russian authorities said those apprehended would be prosecuted, the extent to which that will happen is unclear.

Read More