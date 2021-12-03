US one-day COVID testing requirement for travellers, no problem — JTB | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is well-prepared to meet the US Government’s new one-day COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers returning home and Jamaicans visiting the US as of December 6, 2021, according to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

In a release on Friday, JTB said that the island has established ample testing locations, offering both antigen and PCR tests.

“In addition to multiple lab facilities and testing capability at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, many of the island’s resorts and hotels offer approved testing services on property, making the departure process even more seamless,” the release said.

The JTB also said that Jamaica offers pre-booking for return tests to ensure results are provided in time to meet departure needs.

“There are established partnerships with three approved private laboratories – Get Well Labs, TSL, and Hospiten – to provide travellers with seamless in-hotel antigen or PCR tests. Tests can be easily scheduled in advance – even before arriving on the island – through each lab’s dedicated online booking platform.

JTB said, too, that the country’s two airports are equipped with pre-flight testing capability before check-in.

“For persons opting for in-airport testing, they can book their appointment online and arrive at the airport a minimum of three hours in advance of their flight to obtain their required departure result.

“Visitors staying at licensed hotels, resorts, villas, guest houses or residences can schedule their test on property via a concierge service, or book an in-person appointment at the closest laboratory location,” the release said.

Insisting that the health and safety of every Jamaican and every visitor to the country remains a top priority through the comprehensive Jamaica CARES protocols, JTB said the protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition and allowed for safe reopening in June 2020.

“Since that time, the island has welcomed more than one million visitors. The protocols continue to prove effective, especially within the resilient corridors, which cover more than 85 per cent of the island’s tourism product and include less than one per cent of our population.

JTB also said that Jamaica has recorded a COVID-19 infection rate of under one per cent within the resilient corridors over the past year.

“Visitors are encouraged to continue to come to Jamaica with the confidence that they can enjoy everything the Heartbeat of the World has to offer,” JTB said.