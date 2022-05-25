US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open | Loop Jamaica

US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns the ball to Britain’s Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus).

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round.

Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to end her Roland Garros tournament debut on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Raducanu broke Sasnovich in the fifth game of the opening set, hitting consecutive backhand winners followed by a forehand to clinch it.

Sasnovich couldn’t convert on three chances to break her opponent in the first set but took advantage with two breaks to start the second, when the 47th-ranked player also won 12 of 14 service points.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set as Sasnovich recorded her 16th career victory over a top-20 player.

Raducanu, who also lost to Sasnovich at Indian Wells last year in the Briton’s first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows, had 17 winners and 33 unforced errors on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus also reached the third round by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3).

