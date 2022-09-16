US restaurant worker foils alleged carjacking attempt Loop Jamaica

US restaurant worker foils alleged carjacking attempt Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has praised the courage of a Chick-fil-A worker in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, US, who they said came to the aid of a woman with a baby to foil an alleged carjacking attempt on Wednesday.

In a video by Molly Kelner, the worker, Mykel Gordon, can be seen wrestling the suspect, in a gray T-shirt, as the woman stands by holding the child.

A bystander then shouts: “She had a baby in her hands, how dare you! How dare you scare her like that!”

Kelner told Storyful that the suspect was escorted out of the Chick-fil-A “by a manager”. She said he then “turned around and started running toward this woman right after he was kicked out.”

She said he tried to get her car keys, but “wasn’t trying to hit her”.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old William Branch had been charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

They saluted the bravery of the employee in a Facebook post, where they also thanked Kelner for providing the footage.

